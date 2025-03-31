PFAS detected in water system serving Oahu’s west side

The Hawaii Department of Health says PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” have been detected in water samples collected from a treatment facility for a public water system serving the west side of Oahu.

Trace levels of PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, were detected at the Ho‘ae‘ae Wells Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility of the Waipahu-Ewa-Waianae water system, said DOH in a news release — which serves residents from Ewa Beach to Makaha, including Kapolei, Nanakuli and Waianae.

The facility is owned by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, which notified DOH of the initial detection by email on March 19. The PFAS was confirmed in multiple samples collected from the facility on Nov. 20 and Feb. 14.

The detected PFAS levels were as follows:

>> Perfluorohexanoic Acid (PFHxA), 2.0 to 2.2 nanograms per liter

>> Perfluoropentanoic Acid (PFPeA), 2.0 to 3.1 nanograms per liter

The EPA has set no maximum contaminant levels for these two types of PFAS, but says a home filter could be an effective way to reduce the chemical levels in drinking water.

According to the EPA, PFAS have been used since the 1940s, and are fluorinated, organic chemicals used in consumer products such as food packaging, carpets, cookware and and other items designed to be waterproof, stain-resistant or nonstick.

They are also a component of firefighting foam, and have many industrial uses.

DOH issued the press release in accordance with state law.