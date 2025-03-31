State market report: price of local eggs continued to rise

Honolulu egg prices continued to rise in March, according to the latest market analysis report from the Hawaii Department of Agriculture.

HDOA said the benchmark price for a dozen large, locally produced eggs rose by 20% to $9.51 during the first quarter of this year, while the price of a dozen U.S. mainland eggs rose by 30% to $9.46.

The average price differential between local and mainland eggs narrowed further from 66 cents to a marginal 5 cents per dozen, according to report, which noted the selection of brands available to consumers in Hawaii has become more limited due to an egg shortage on the mainland U.S.

”Hawaii still pays significantly higher prices than the rest of the U.S., which averages at $4.90 per dozen,” said HDOA in a news release. “The increase in the price of mainland eggs can be mainly attributed to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which has impacted egg production across the continental U.S.”

The price of organic eggs increased by just 4.2%, considerably lower than the rise of conventional egg prices during the first quarter of 2025.

In the Honolulu retail market, the price of a dozen local eggs ranged from $6.49 to $11.79, while the price of a dozen mainland U.S. eggs ranged from $6.49 to $10.99 the first quarter of this year.

A dozen local, organic eggs ranged between about $8 to $12 while a dozen, organic, mainland U.S. eggs ranged from about $9.50 to $10.

“While the increasing price of all eggs is a concern for everyone, it is good to see that local eggs are able to be very competitive in the marketplace,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture, in the release. “Of course, the added benefit of locally produced eggs is that they are fresher and we hope that everyone will choose local when available and support our local producers.”

Hawaii became the last U.S. state to detect the H5N1 virus or HPAI, in a backyard flock of birds in November.

The first avian influenza outbreak was confirmed mid-November in a flock of rescued ducks and geese at Susie’s Duck Sanctuary in Wahiawa. That same month, avian influenza was also confirmed in a wild duck from the James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge on Oahu’s North Shore.

But HPAI has not, to date, been detected in any commercial poultry or egg production facilities in the state, HDOA said. HDOA continues to work with Hawaii’s poultry industry to keep HPAI from infecting local flocks.