Letter: Contemplating human toll of Vietnam War

Today

As the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon fast approaches on April 30, our memories are being stirred, stories are being told, parades are taking place and plaques are being laid, but in the end I still wonder. How should we remember them, those we knew, those who died, those who stayed, those we left behind, and those who lost it all but carried on?

Michael Weidenbach

Manoa

