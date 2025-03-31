Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Letter: Deficit is problem, but DOGE tactics harmful

DOGE could have been done with some dignity, not as some retaliatory mission with a sledgehammer. What I feel most of us are missing is the why at the heart of this. With federal national debt at $36.2 trillion — and interest on that being the fastest-growing part of the federal budget — it is just plain unsustainable. In 2026, the interest cost alone will be an estimated $1 trillion, a figure of which is not understandable, let alone sustainable.

Both sides of the aisle have been unwilling to even acknowledge or attempt to tackle this nemesis; it’s so unpopular its fallout would be political suicide. It’s one of the reasons Donald Trump got elected. Surely a billionaire would not be beholden to anyone. Ha!

Our children deserve more, but instead they will inherit a debt which was not of their choosing. God save us; the government certainly won’t.

Paul Slowik

Kahului

