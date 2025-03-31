Letter: Deficit is problem, but DOGE tactics harmful

DOGE could have been done with some dignity, not as some retaliatory mission with a sledgehammer. What I feel most of us are missing is the why at the heart of this. With federal national debt at $36.2 trillion — and interest on that being the fastest-growing part of the federal budget — it is just plain unsustainable. In 2026, the interest cost alone will be an estimated $1 trillion, a figure of which is not understandable, let alone sustainable.

Both sides of the aisle have been unwilling to even acknowledge or attempt to tackle this nemesis; it’s so unpopular its fallout would be political suicide. It’s one of the reasons Donald Trump got elected. Surely a billionaire would not be beholden to anyone. Ha!

Our children deserve more, but instead they will inherit a debt which was not of their choosing. God save us; the government certainly won’t.

Paul Slowik

Kahului

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter