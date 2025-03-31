Letter: More scrutiny on state officials’ salary raises

In regard to David Shapiro’s column concerning more pay raises: What is the state Salaries Commission thinking (“A Copper State parable for Hawaii pols’ gold lust,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, March 16)? With all the uncertainty on the federal level, projected state budget shortfalls and local economic pain, how can it recommend such big pay raises? If top state officials get any raises at all — I personally think they shouldn’t get anything — it should be a simple cost of living increase. And I really believe that all government employee raises should be approved by the voters.

This is another example of elected officials profiting on the backs of taxpayers. Get rid of this Salaries Commission for good.

Elected officials should be in touch with their constituents; they should be aware of how hard it is for the everyday Hawaii residents to make ends meet. It seems that once these people are elected, they forget everyone else but themselves. So much for service to the people.

Roslyn Liu

Kailua

