Letter: Nobel laureate warns of threat to U.S. democracy

I urge all who care about democracy in the United States of America to hear Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa speak during a recent interview with Amna Nawaz on the PBS News Hour. The urgency of her message cannot be ignored.

President Donald Trump is using the playbook of dictators on his way to destroy American democracy. Ressa has firsthand knowledge of how democracy can be dismantled. She lived through Rodrigo Duterte’s time as president of the Philippines — enough said. Please watch the interview.

Cy Yamanoha

Waialua

