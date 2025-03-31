Letter: Protest waste and fraud, not Musk and DOGE

Arsonists in Massachusetts set fire to Tesla charging stations. Dozens of private Tesla vehicles have been damaged and defaced all over the country. A Tesla showroom had its windows shot out. Now groups have demonstrated outside the Tesla showroom in Waikiki. These actions have been committed in a protest of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

People, your unhappiness and anger are really misdirected. You should be mad at the politicians who have wasted so much of your tax dollars, not the guy who discovered that waste.

I guarantee burning charging stations and shooting out showroom windows won’t bother Musk a bit, but it sure will harm Tesla owners. You know, the people who bought into your green deal. Why don’t you direct some anger toward all those who sign off on the waste, not the guys shining a light on it?

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

