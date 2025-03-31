Letter: Start civil debate over politically divisive issues

Our split nation cannot be reunited until there is a way to break the partisan news bubbles. I recommend the Star-Advertiser host monthly public forums, where both political sides participate.

We wear our aloha attire, shake hands and commit to having civil discussions. Only one person is allowed to talk at a time. A whiteboard could be set up with one question at a time. For example, was the 2020 presidential election stolen? Then each side is allowed to provide input, which must be evidence-based — stating specific people, date/times and actions with references. Folks would have a month to check the references. Rebuttals from prior meetings could start the next meeting.

I welcome becoming enlightened by voices on the opposite side, if verifiable facts can be given. A good list of topics could simply be the daily Star-Advertiser Big Q. Any takers?

Patrick Caldwell

Kailua

