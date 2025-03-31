Letter: Trump’s election order plainly unconstitutional

The Elections Clause in Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution states, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”

Notice anything in there on executive authority in this area? Nope, because there isn’t any. Donald Trump’s recent executive order attempting to reshape elections in this country is another attempt to exert presidential authority into areas it has no business going, and is patently unconstitutional. Every state should reject this attempt to encroach on its electoral authority and refuse to comply with its illegitimate demands.

As Abraham Lincoln once alluded: United we stand, divided we fall. A united stand is definitely called for in defiance of this reprehensible executive demand.

Michael Clark

Ala Moana

