Off the news: Native Hawaiian water expert appointed

Time to move on, and just call it water under the bridge. Yes, pun intended, since we’re talking about the contentious pick of a nominee to the powerful state Commission on Water Resource Management, which helps determine the use of public-trust waters.

On Thursday, Hannah Kihalani Springer was named to the seat reserved for a traditional Native Hawaiian water management expert. Earlier nominees by the governor drew backlash from Hawaiian activists and environmentalists, who sued over an alleged improper selection process. Springer’s naming should defuse the situation.