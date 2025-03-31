Off the news: North Shore site to host first responder hub

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that the city “is committed to acquiring the commercial property across from Shark’s Cove for the North Shore First Responder Center” at his March 18 State of the City address, indicating that a decades-long tussle over that property’s fate nears resolution.

A passel of food trucks and vendors have occupied the parcel for years, providing jobs and dining options, but also concerning environmentalists protective of Shark’s Cove, part of a Marine Life Conservation District. The city’s now targeting the site as a base of operations for lifeguards. Still unknown: The city’s cost for land acquisition and development.