Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 31, 2025 72° Today's Paper

EditorialOff the News

Off the news: North Shore site to host first responder hub

Today Last updated 8:34 a.m.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that the city “is committed to acquiring the commercial property across from Shark’s Cove for the North Shore First Responder Center” at his March 18 State of the City address, indicating that a decades-long tussle over that property’s fate nears resolution.

A passel of food trucks and vendors have occupied the parcel for years, providing jobs and dining options, but also concerning environmentalists protective of Shark’s Cove, part of a Marine Life Conservation District. The city’s now targeting the site as a base of operations for lifeguards. Still unknown: The city’s cost for land acquisition and development.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide