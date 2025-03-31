Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 31, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsVital Statistics

Vital Statistics: March 21-27, 2025

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, March 21-27

>> Paige Loren Charbonnier and Austin Tyler Messerschmitt

>> Bethany Ellen Clouse and Patrick Sean McVearry

>> Nathan Isaac Cozzolino and Rebecca Marie Hardisty

>> Reinarde Baluyot Delos Reyes and Samantha Naomi Fun

>> Olivia Rose Dill and Colton James Meyers

>> Nickole Andrew Fiero and Analyn Cano Nava

>> Fiona Shumei Fong and Ridge Arruda Ishikawa

>> Patrick Chong Sum Fong and Lakera Evon Dubois

>> Anthony Thomas Gill and Gregory Cheikhameguyaz

>> John Keonaona Griffin Jr. and Ashleigh-Allen Manaokalani Sandry Kaslausky

>> Cynthia Guzman and Robert Michael Boles

>> Paige Marie Jackson and Enrico Gino Battan

>> Ran Jin and Simian Sun

>> Ben Kristopher Tuliao Lagat and Jamille Maddagan

>> Talia Levron and Matan Binyamin Koby

>> Thomas Robert Lindsey and Jendaya Adelaide Lilly

>> Garry Lee Lingenfelter and Heather Rae Logue

>> Leonardo Marco Linsky and Keahi Elyse Coria

>> Laren Ashley Lucero and Jaramy Hokule‘a Mulleitner-Nguyen

>> Matthew Leonard Martin and Karina Ashley Rodriguez

>> Shane Robert Matias-Kennedy and Cheryl Corpuz Palafox

>> Desiree Puaolena Salamasina McNally and Chanson Kehaukailuaokekamahele Kamekona Akiona

>> Kelley Elizabeth Merritt and Christopher Jerad Gorecki

>> Joshua Niles-Dancy and Alyssa Leilani DeMello

>> Mele Marley Jae Staruch Paikai and Kailer Kau‘imakalani Kolish

>> Melanie Santiago Rondolos and Micah Seiichi Ono

>> Nicholas Kurt Swanson and Kumiko Shiratori

>> Taronda Michelle Turner and Luis Felix Cueto Osoria

>> Tuamasaga Mataaga Unutoa and Tia Kyanna Catherin Pau

>> Monique Stephanie Velasco and Christopher Galvez

>> Billy Ray Venable III and Alleka Hyun Kim

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, March 21-27

>> Anyla Valera Abendanio

>> Owen Phillip Cabalo-Cyr

>> Nicholas Comilang Chatsinchai

>> Jedidiah Truth Kale Duhaylonsod

>> Ian Kai Visitacion Gardiner

>> Soultyn Saint Kalaikuoaoapauaokoolauloa Manaia Lafaele Agno Iereneo-Acido

>> Taitoa Tuimanu’a Kahanu- Anderson

>> Makai Heremia Kealiiholokula Kamauoha-Oconner

>> Eliana Emiko Marie Leong

>> Carter James Mason

>> Oliver Zhili Nie

>> Owen Vincent Salanitro-Clark

>> Kainalu Kawaiola Verbovsky

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide