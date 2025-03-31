Vital Statistics: March 21-27, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 21-27
>> Paige Loren Charbonnier and Austin Tyler Messerschmitt
>> Bethany Ellen Clouse and Patrick Sean McVearry
>> Nathan Isaac Cozzolino and Rebecca Marie Hardisty
>> Reinarde Baluyot Delos Reyes and Samantha Naomi Fun
>> Olivia Rose Dill and Colton James Meyers
>> Nickole Andrew Fiero and Analyn Cano Nava
>> Fiona Shumei Fong and Ridge Arruda Ishikawa
>> Patrick Chong Sum Fong and Lakera Evon Dubois
>> Anthony Thomas Gill and Gregory Cheikhameguyaz
>> John Keonaona Griffin Jr. and Ashleigh-Allen Manaokalani Sandry Kaslausky
>> Cynthia Guzman and Robert Michael Boles
>> Paige Marie Jackson and Enrico Gino Battan
>> Ran Jin and Simian Sun
>> Ben Kristopher Tuliao Lagat and Jamille Maddagan
>> Talia Levron and Matan Binyamin Koby
>> Thomas Robert Lindsey and Jendaya Adelaide Lilly
>> Garry Lee Lingenfelter and Heather Rae Logue
>> Leonardo Marco Linsky and Keahi Elyse Coria
>> Laren Ashley Lucero and Jaramy Hokule‘a Mulleitner-Nguyen
>> Matthew Leonard Martin and Karina Ashley Rodriguez
>> Shane Robert Matias-Kennedy and Cheryl Corpuz Palafox
>> Desiree Puaolena Salamasina McNally and Chanson Kehaukailuaokekamahele Kamekona Akiona
>> Kelley Elizabeth Merritt and Christopher Jerad Gorecki
>> Joshua Niles-Dancy and Alyssa Leilani DeMello
>> Mele Marley Jae Staruch Paikai and Kailer Kau‘imakalani Kolish
>> Melanie Santiago Rondolos and Micah Seiichi Ono
>> Nicholas Kurt Swanson and Kumiko Shiratori
>> Taronda Michelle Turner and Luis Felix Cueto Osoria
>> Tuamasaga Mataaga Unutoa and Tia Kyanna Catherin Pau
>> Monique Stephanie Velasco and Christopher Galvez
>> Billy Ray Venable III and Alleka Hyun Kim
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 21-27
>> Anyla Valera Abendanio
>> Owen Phillip Cabalo-Cyr
>> Nicholas Comilang Chatsinchai
>> Jedidiah Truth Kale Duhaylonsod
>> Ian Kai Visitacion Gardiner
>> Soultyn Saint Kalaikuoaoapauaokoolauloa Manaia Lafaele Agno Iereneo-Acido
>> Taitoa Tuimanu’a Kahanu- Anderson
>> Makai Heremia Kealiiholokula Kamauoha-Oconner
>> Eliana Emiko Marie Leong
>> Carter James Mason
>> Oliver Zhili Nie
>> Owen Vincent Salanitro-Clark
>> Kainalu Kawaiola Verbovsky