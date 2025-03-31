Buzz kill: NIL took all the madness out of March

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament isn’t going anywhere, but say aloha to March Madness as we know it.

All four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four next weekend in San Antonio, making most winning brackets filled out the ones following the guideline of Rock Chalk, Jayhawk, minus the actual Jayhawks.

I know it has happened once before, in 2008, when all four No. 1 seeds advanced and Kansas went on to defeat Memphis in the final.

That was considered madness because it had never been done before and didn’t signal any type of change in the direction of where college basketball is headed.

This one does.

The Name, Image and Likeness era of college athletics is here to stay and while the effects have been felt across the entire sports spectrum, men’s basketball is where the gap between the haves and have-nots is easiest to see and the quickest to happen.

The Sweet 16 featured seven teams from the Southeastern Conference, four each from the Big Ten and the Big 12, and Duke from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

What’s missing? How about a mid-major school. For the first time since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1975, there wasn’t a single non-power conference team in the suddenly not-so-sweet 16.

That 2008 tournament that featured all four one seeds in the Final Four might be better remembered for the run Stephen Curry took Davidson on to the Elite Eight.

Just two years ago, Florida Atlantic was the must-see TV as it alley-oop dunked its way to the Final Four before losing on a buzzer-beater by Lamont Butler to San Diego State, another mid-major school.

Sister Jean stole everyone’s heart in 2018 when Loyola-Chicago made its magical run to the Final Four. She’s still alive at 105 years old, which is more than anyone who filled out a bracket with a team seeded lower than third in the Elite Eight could say in their bracket challenge.

George Mason in 2006, those back-to-back Butler Bulldogs teams in 2010 and 2011 and the Gordon Hayward half court shot, the tournament everyone was introduced to Shaka Smart and VCU, who went from First Four to Final Four.

All great memories, and all a thing of the past.

While we were all celebrating how many Elite Eight teams we picked correctly in our brackets, because, spoiler alert, it is easier to pick the top seeds, check out what happened to many of those mid-major schools that made the tournament.

Head coach Will Wade hadn’t even won his first-round game with McNeese State over Clemson yet and he was already headed to N.C. State.

Ben McCollum led Drake to one of the biggest upsets of the tournament as an 11 seed over sixth-seeded Missouri. That’s a real building block the Bulldogs can build off of, right?

Nope, he’s now head coach at Iowa.

Richard Pitino had the Mountain West Player of the Year Desmond Dent and nearly was able to score a second-round upset of No. 2 seed Michigan State as a No. 10 seed.

Seven days later, when the Spartans lost to Auburn in the Elite Eight, Pitino was at Xavier and Dent was getting fitted in blue and gold threads for UCLA, which surely ponied up the money needed to land a player of the year no problem.

The trickle down effect goes on and on, but the lasting memories of the underdog in the NCAA Tournament are a thing of the past.

All of the best players are taking the cash to go to the power schools. Success is of such importance that schools have no problem paying the buy outs and landing the successful mid-major coach that may have happened to win a single tournament game.

In the eat-or-be-eaten world of college athletics, money is the be all, end all, root of all success.

According to businessofcollegesports.com, Big 12 schools will be paid an average of $31.7 million per year for their TV rights deal, and that’s on the low end.

The SEC, which had seven of the 16 Sweet 16 teams this year? How about $68.75 million per year per school?

Coincidence? I think not.

Many of you reading this might not care about the size of Cinderella’s slipper. The ratings for the blue bloods in the Final Four will obviously be much higher than they were for San Diego State versus Florida Atlantic.

But for those of us who like to root for the underdogs, who jumped off the couch when Oakland’s Jack Gohlke hit his 10th 3-pointer to knock out big, bad Kentucky in the first round last year, the madness we look forward to every year doesn’t have the same drama.

Every school, every year, had a chance to win a national championship when the season started. In the end, a power conference school has cut down the nets each season since UNLV in 1990, but the tournament was about much more than just final.

The VCUs and FAUs and SDSUs gave the underdog hope. Thanks to NIL, the only hope now for mid-majors is just hearing your name called on Selection Sunday.