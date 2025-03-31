Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Chaminade takes softball series off HPU

Taryn Fujioka belted a double in the fifth inning to cap a comeback from five runs down and the Chaminade softball team beat Hawaii Pacific 9-7 on Sunday at Sand Island Park.

The Sharks had leads of 6-0 and 7-2 before the Silverswords earned their biggest comeback in school history.

Chaminade (8-34, 7-20 PacWest) won two of the three games of the series and split for the season with Hawaii Pacific (14-25, 8-13) at three games apiece.

Uskokovic, Sakoda dominate Four-Ball

Nikola Uskokovic and Shawn Sakoda won the men’s event at the Francis Brown Four-Ball Match Play Championships on Sunday, routing Zach Sagayaga and Kady Matsumoto 7&6.

Kate Nakaoka and Ava Cepeda won the girls tournament 3&2 over Jacey Kage and Kady Matsumoto.

Shakil Ahmed and David Kawahara took the Senior Men’s championship flight 4&2 over John Mun and David Hamada despite being the last team to qualify.

