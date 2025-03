Scoreboard – March 31, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

GOLF

OIA: 9 a.m. at Pali Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha,

4:15 p.m.; Punahou I at Punahou I-AA, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: University at Saint Louis; Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani. Matches start at

6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kailua;

Roosevelt at McKinley; Farrington at Kaimuki; Kalani at Castle; Moanalua at

Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also: Anuenue at Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.

(varsity only).

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Hawaiian Mission at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Kapolei at Waianae, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Punahou I vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Hawaii Baptist

vs. Le Jardin, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou II,

4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Damien at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Assets (PBA) at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waianae at Waialua; Mililani at Campbell; Pearl City at Leilehua. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou,

6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA EAST

Saturday

At McKinley

Kaiser 8, Kalani 3

W—Makenzie Yokoyama (complete game, 13 strikeouts). Leading hitters—Kais:

Audrey Higa HR, 2 RBIs; Lia Hamamura 2-3, 2b; Madison Iwata 2b; Rylee Yamasaki 2b; Sadie Tanabe 3b. Kaln: Haley Ching 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kira Yamaguchi 2b; Naomi Stremick 2b.

TENNIS

Miami Open

At Miami; men’s final

Jakub Mensik def. Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-6.

WTA Megasaray Hotels Open

At Antalya, Turkey; women’s final

Olga Danilovic def. Victoria Jimenez

Kasintseva, 6-2, 6-3

WTA Puerto Vallarta Open

At Puerto Vallarta; women’s final

Jacqueline Cristian def. Linda Fruhvirtova, 7-5, 6-4

PACWEST WOMEN

Saturday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Hawaii Hilo 6, Chaminade 0

Singles

McKenna Mountain def. Kylie Ye 6-1, 6-1

Mila Srebro def. Kirra Carvalho 6-0, 6-0

Akari Ichikawa def. Isabella Minaudo 6-0, 6-1

Marie Cordonnier def. Selena Buttery 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Srebro/Cordonnier def. Ye/Carvalho 6-0

Ichikawa/Mountain def. Minaudo/Buttery 6-0

Portland State 7, Chaminade 0

Singles

Nika Beukers def. Kylie Ye 6-1, 6-1

Hana Abdelhamid def. Kirra Carvalho 6-0,

6-1

Nene Uemura def. Isabella Minaudo 6-1,

6-0

Kasumi Hirayama def. Selena Buttery 6-1,

6-0

Ayra Salim def. Danica Palmer 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Hirayama/Beukers def. Ye/Carvalho 6-0

Salim/Uemura def. Buttery/Palmer 6-1

Friday

At Kailua Raquet Club

Hawaii Pacific 7, Hawaii Hilo 0

Singles

Evi Roobol def. McKenna Mountain 4-6,

6-4, 1-0 (10-6)

Sayda Hernandez def. Mila Srebro 6-3, 6-1

Emily Castillo def. Akari Ichikawa 6-3, 6-2

Jayanne Palma def. Marie Cordonnier 3-0,

retired

Rosa Viller Moller def. Lehua Jordan 6-0, 6-1

Annika Hakovirta def. Cami Oyama 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Roobol/Castillo def. Srebro/Cordonnier 6-3

Hernandez/Hakovirta def. Mountain/ Ichikawa 6-0

PACWEST MEN

Friday

At Kailua Raquet Club

Hawaii Pacific 5, Hawaii Hilo 2

Singles

Jaime Paquet (Hilo) def. Jakub Beran (HPU)

6-3, 7-5

Mile Matic (HPU) def. Filippo Di Perna (Hilo)

7-6 (5), 6-2

Adam Vasir (HPU) def. Agustin Gentile (Hilo)

4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8)

Finnegan Heber (HPU) def. Sergi Tintore

(Hilo) 6-0, 6-4

Arthur Pery (HPU) def. Yu Jhe Du (Hilo)

6-3, 6-2

Iori Furuhata (Hilo) def. Jon William Karlstad

(HPU) 6-0, 1-6, 6-2

Doubles

Matic/Heber (HPU) def. Paquet/Tintore

(Hilo) 6-1

Vasir/Karlstad (HPU) def. Du/Di Perna (Hilo)

6-1