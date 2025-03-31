Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 31, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Breaking NewsSports Breaking

Hawaii’s Kamana Nahaku named Big West Player of the Week

By Stephen Tsai

Today Last updated 10:04 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outfielder Kamana Nahaku hits a single against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos during the second inning of a game, on Mar. 16, in Honolulu. Following a breakout weekend, University of Hawaii outfielder Kamana Nahaku today was named the Big West Conference’s Field Player of the Week.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii outfielder Kamana Nahaku hits a single against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos during the second inning of a game, on Mar. 16, in Honolulu. Following a breakout weekend, University of Hawaii outfielder Kamana Nahaku today was named the Big West Conference’s Field Player of the Week.

Following a breakout weekend, University of Hawaii outfielder Kamana Nahaku today was named the Big West Conference’s Field Player of the Week.

Nahuku homered in each of the three games against Cal State Northridge this weekend. He tied a school record with three home runs on Sunday, including a two-run drive that capped the Rainbow Warriors’ 10-run ninth inning in a 14-10 victory.

Nahaku’s surge began with a hit in a 2-1 victory over UC Davis on March 24. The next night, he went 3-for-6, including the game-tying, run-scoring single in the ninth in a 9-8 victory over Hawaii Hilo. Nahaku hit 6-for-10 with five home runs, including the go-ahead grand slam on Saturday, and drove in 11 runs against CSUN this weekend.

UH coach Rich Hill described Nahaku’s weekend as “one of the greatest performances as a Rainbow in this storied history.”

Of Sunday’s three-homer game, Nahaku said: “It’s just a special moment for me. I’m glad I was able to share it with my teammates.”

Hill said Nahaku was recruited primarily for his speed and defense. “We never saw the power coming until this summer,” Hill said of Nahaku, who played for the Victoria HarbourCats of the West Coast League. “He hit a couple long home runs for Victoria. That (power) just showed up.”

Nahaku, who grew up in Auburn, Wash., said: “In my first two years (at Tacoma Community College), I only had two home runs. Something started working in Canada this summer, and I’m happy I could carry it over into a ’Bows’ uniform.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide