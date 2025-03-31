Bows’ Sakanoko earns top BWC honor; Hawaii falls in rankings

Hawaii sophomore outside hitter Louis Sakanoko was named the Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Week today.

Sophomore Tread Rosenthal was named the BWC Setter of the Week as well after the Rainbow Warriors dropped only one set in two wins over UC San Diego over the weekend to move into sole possession of first place in the conference at 4-0.

Sakanoko, who was named the conference’s freshman of the year four times last year, earned the top honor after averaging 4.00 kills per set while hitting .412 against the Tritons.

Sakanoko tied a season-high with 15 kills in Saturday’s four-set win and also had five digs, four blocks and an ace.

Rosenthal, who earned the setter award for the fifth time this year, averaged 10.57 assists per set and guided the Hawaii offense to a team hitting percentage of .360 over both matches.

Rosenthal, who led Hawaii in digs with seven on Saturday, ranks second in the country in assists per set at 10.98.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Despite the series sweep to move to 21-2 overall this season, the Rainbow Warriors dropped one spot to No. 5 in this week’s AVCA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll.

The Rainbow Warriors were jumped by UC Irvine, which moved to No. 4 after sweeping previously undefeated No. 1 Long Beach State on Friday.

The Anteaters (15-5), who were then swept by the Beach on Saturday, lost twice in three sets to Hawaii earlier this season and are 1-3 in Big West play.

UC San Diego moved up one spot to No. 10 despite losing both matches and Cal State Northridge dropped to No. 9.