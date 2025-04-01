Jason Momoa, Jack Black square off in ‘Minecraft’ movie

LOS ANGELES >> Actor Jack Black found the world of the Warner Bros film “A Minecraft Movie” easy to navigate because he had played the 2011 Swedish video game “Minecraft,” on which the movie is based.

“I had (my) kids that were obsessed with ‘Minecraft’ years before I heard about this movie. So I learned how to play the game because I love games,” the “School of Rock” actor told Reuters.

“Minecraft” is a globally popular game, known for its blocky imagery. It is about creating almost anything imaginable using farmed resources.

The film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, was developed by the video game’s creator, Mojang Studios. It follows Steve, played by Black, a man who has spent most of his life trapped in the alternate dimension called Overworld, whose look is defined by simple geometric shapes or blocks.

However, characters including Garrett, played by Jason Momoa, and Dawn, portrayed by Danielle Brooks, stumble across Steve’s belongings in the real world.

A magic cube sends them through a portal to Overworld, where they must learn its secrets to survive.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Momoa and Black had the unique challenge of getting up close and personal when they had to perform what they dubbed a “man sandwich” for a scene.

They were required to get as close as possible to each other to fit through a hole while sharing a flying device.

“’The man sandwich’ was a bonding experience and it was a comedy gold,” Black said.

“When I read it in the script, I was like, ‘holy cannoli, are we really going to go there? We’re going to go all the way?’ And I was like, ‘is it even doable? How are we going to do that? A complex system of weights and pulleys? We’re flying through the air, and I’m riding him like a llama.’ And by God, we did it.”

While director Jared Hess sought to make the look of the film authentic for gamers, not everything completely mimics the game.

“This is a Minecraft story. It doesn’t get every nook and cranny of the game, but it gets lots of great, great things that the real gamers that love ‘Minecraft’ will be stoked about,” Black said.

“They will be thrilled to see the creepers, the zombies, the villagers.”