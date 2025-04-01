Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kilauea’s ‘16th episode’ expected to bring high lava fountains again

By Nina Wu

Today Last updated 11:19 a.m.

Hawaii islandVolcanoes

COURTESY USGS A screenshot shows the live view of the eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu, from the northwest rim of the caldera, looking east this morning.
Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said “episode 16” of the ongoing eruption began at 10:57 p.m. on Monday, with lava overflowing from the north vent.

Weak spattering began at about 5:20 p.m. Monday, which later became continuous and increased to low fountaining, eventually leading to a lava flow out of the north vent onto the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu.

Just before 10 a.m. today, scientists observed dome fountains of 15 to 25 feet and spatter in the north vent, with continued lava flows.

“High fountaining is expected to follow this period of low-level activity, as has occurred in previous episodes,” said HVO scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Each of the prior 15 episodes, HVO noted, ultimately involved significant lava fountaining. The fountains of “episode 15,” which ended at 7:10 p.m. on Friday after just over 31 hours, exceeded 1,000 feet in height.

The current on-again, off-again eruption began Dec. 23 with each episode lasting for between 13 hours to 8 days, separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting from less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to HVO.

All episodes have been confined to Halemaumau Crater within Kaluapele, the summit caldera of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

No significant changes have been noted along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The Kilauea volcano alert level remains at watch, and the aviation color code remains at orange.

Hazards from the eruption include vog, or volcanic smog, Pele’s hair, and tephra (rock fragments) that can affect the park and nearby communities.

Pele’s hair are thin, golden-brown strands of volcanic glass formed during eruptions when molten lava stretches and cools quickly, according to HVO, and the tiny fibers can get lodged in skin and eyes.

Emissions of sulfur dioxide are elevated, with recent episodes having reached 50,000 tons per day or more, HVO warned, with similar amounts of gas expected to accompany any high fountaining activity during this episode.

A livestream of the Kilauea summit is available at this link.

Vog information is available at vog.ivhhn.org.

