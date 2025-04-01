Man, 34, arrested after Kaneohe dog attack leads to assault

Honolulu police have arrested a 34-year-old man for second-degree assault after he allegedly punched an older man trying to separate their dogs from a fight on Monday in Kaneohe.

Police said in a bulletin that at about 5:50 a.m. on Monday, the victim, a 64-year-old man, reported walking his dog at a park when it was attacked by the suspect’s dogs.

As he attempted to separate the dogs, the suspect allegedly punched him in the face, causing pain.

Police said the suspect was located, identified and arrested without incident and that he is in custody, pending an investigation.

No further details were available.