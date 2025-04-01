Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Breaking News

‘My Last Dying Breath’ a winner for Thunderstorm Artis on ‘Idol’

By John Berger

Today Last updated 8:22 a.m.

EntertainmentVideo

1/2
Swipe or click to see more
AMERICAN IDOL
TYLER GOLDEN/NBC Thunderstorm Artis
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

TYLER GOLDEN/NBC

Thunderstorm Artis

TYLER GOLDEN/NBC Thunderstorm Artis

Thunderstorm Artis moved another step closer to winning it all with his bravura performance of another original song in the “Hollywood Week: Idol Arena” round of “American Idol” competition Monday in Los Angeles.

Dressed in black slacks and a black jacket over a collarless orange sweater, accompanying himself on a black hollow-body acoustic guitar, Artis wowed “Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, with a powerful statement of life-long love titled “My Last Dying Breath.

“I wrote this for my beautiful wife,” Artis told the judges. “She’s the strongest woman I know.”

The performance earned Artis a unanimous standing ovation from the judges. Its impact and the power of the lyrics were evident as Underwood, speaking for the group, struggled to express her emotions.

”You are an artist. That’s all I got, man. I got nothing. I got nothing. Just more. Give me more of that. That’s all I got.”

“American Idol” competition continues Sunday with “Hollywood Week: Showstopper” followed by “Head to Head” on Monday. “American Idol” is broadcast locally at 7 p.m. on KITV.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide