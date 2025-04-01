‘My Last Dying Breath’ a winner for Thunderstorm Artis on ‘Idol’

Thunderstorm Artis moved another step closer to winning it all with his bravura performance of another original song in the “Hollywood Week: Idol Arena” round of “American Idol” competition Monday in Los Angeles.

Dressed in black slacks and a black jacket over a collarless orange sweater, accompanying himself on a black hollow-body acoustic guitar, Artis wowed “Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, with a powerful statement of life-long love titled “My Last Dying Breath.

“I wrote this for my beautiful wife,” Artis told the judges. “She’s the strongest woman I know.”

The performance earned Artis a unanimous standing ovation from the judges. Its impact and the power of the lyrics were evident as Underwood, speaking for the group, struggled to express her emotions.

”You are an artist. That’s all I got, man. I got nothing. I got nothing. Just more. Give me more of that. That’s all I got.”

“American Idol” competition continues Sunday with “Hollywood Week: Showstopper” followed by “Head to Head” on Monday. “American Idol” is broadcast locally at 7 p.m. on KITV.