Oahu man gets more than 14 years for selling meth

A 40-year-old Honolulu man was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison today for using a homemade handgun to protect his work dealing methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ryan “Junior” Guzman, 40, of Honolulu, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson to 170 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to Acting United States Attorney Kenneth M. Sorenson.

As part of a Dec. 2 plea agreement with U.S. Department of Justice, Guzman admitted that on Mar. 13, 2023, he sold one pound of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer who was working with a confidential source in the Magic Island parking lot.

The audio of the transaction, where Guzman pulled up in a Mercedes and asked the undercover officer “you good bro?,” was recorded.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photographed the deal. The undercover officer placed $3,500 in the trunk and took a blue bag containing the methamphetamine, according to federal court records.

Guzman also admitted that in June 2024, he possessed a privately made firearm, known as a “ghost gun,” loaded with 15 hollow point rounds. Guzman admitted he used the gun to guard his drug dealing.

He was arrested on state charges while using a rented 2024 BMW. A search of the BMW turned up the gun.

Guzman was investigated by the DEA and Honolulu Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Wayne A. Myers prosecuted the case.

Guzman, in a sentencing statement filed Mar. 27, told Watson that there “is no excuse to my poor and inexcusable actions … I never intended to cause harm physically and mentally to anyone, but if I have I am truly sorry for the pain I may have brought upon everyone …”

“I’m writing this to take and accept full responsibility for my selfish ways that have gotten me where I am today,” wrote Guzman.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together “all levels of law enforcement and the communities” they serve to reduce gun violence and other violent crime, and to “make our neighborhoods safer for everyone,” according to Sorenson.