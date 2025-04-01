Letter: Disgraceful behavior in Cabinet Signal chat leak

My parents were in the Marine Corps — father and mother in WWII and father in the Korean conflict. Frankly, I am glad that they are not alive to have witnessed the incredible display of incompetence that was brought to our attention by the editor of The Atlantic magazine.

Do we have any responsible adults in the Cabinet? They closed off the Signal chat by insulting our allies and, just to put the cherry on the cake, emoji of the American flag, “strong arms” and fire. We don’t even have to discuss critical national security issues of using a commercial chat platform, just the display of behavior is enough to make our veterans gag.

Mary Hudak

Hilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

