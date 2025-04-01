Letter: E-bike bill not enough to protect young riders

Parents, if you’re letting your young child out of the house on an e-bike, they’re in danger. It’s not a bicycle, it’s a motorcycle; they’re completely exposed and typically have little training or experience.

Hawaii lawmakers seem to think limiting speeds to 28 mph makes e-bikes acceptably safe. I’ve ridden bicycles and motorcycles for 60 years. You can get seriously injured or killed at speeds well below that, with or without a helmet. Not knowing the rules, being overconfident, packing other kids, listening to headphones, competing with friends, and riding anywhere they please all raise the odds of injury or death.

The Honolulu City Council recently made “wheelies” illegal. What a waste of time. I’ve spoken to several officers who tell me the police are virtually powerless to arrest e-bike violators. Be responsible. You don’t want to visit your kid in the ER.

Brian Barbata

Kailua

