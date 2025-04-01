Letter: Musk’s lack of empathy on display after firings

Empathy is the ability to recognize and understand the thoughts and feelings of another person. Neither Donald Trump nor Elon Musk have demonstrated that they possess such an ability, and that is a problem for all of us.

Whether you agree or disagree with the way our government is being downsized, it is important to take note of the obvious glee that Musk has displayed in the way he has gone about putting people out of work. Dancing and waving a chain saw around in a sophomoric display of power demonstrates Musk’s immaturity and lack of empathy for those he has fired. He implies that government inefficiency is their fault and unapologetically takes their livelihood without care of what impact this may have on their families.

It is important that our leaders are able to empathize with their constituents so that they can work for all of us.

Bob Kern

Manoa

