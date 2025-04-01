Letter: Statements on federal cuts drip with hypocrisy

In response to a recent letter, the writer implies Donald Trump and Elon Musk exposed corrupt, incompetent and possibly criminal acts by USAID (“Stop USAID bleeding before helping others,” Star-Advertiser, March 2). Question: If there is corruption and criminal intent exists, where are the receipts, arrests and referrals? The same question needs to be asked for all U.S. government offices that have been under scrutiny.

The writer also implies that without government bloat, we can spend more money on the less fortunate in America. However, there have been funding cuts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a U.S. agency that assists with health care for first responder victims of 9/11. Outrageous. This program has been understaffed for decades.

Supposedly the cuts are cost-saving measures, but Trump went to the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500, costing taxpayers millions. All because No. 47 wants the attention. Yet Musk won’t hit the brakes. In all likelihood, there isn’t waste, theft and incompetence.

Norman Fujioka

Liliha

