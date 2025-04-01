Letter: Take responsibility to end e-bike tragedies

A man and two girls ride an e-bike on Kapiolani Boulevard on Jan. 5.

Electric bikes are not toys; they’re vehicles that require serious responsibility. The City Council recently passed a bill to regulate e-bikes, but it will be just a Band-Aid solution unless we, the parents, step up and do our part. The laws are clear: Riders under 15 cannot ride an e-bike, and anyone under 18 must wear a helmet. The police can’t be everywhere at once. The responsibility falls on us — the parents, the aunties, the uncles, the grandparents.

As a councilmember representing Waipahu and Ewa, I’ve seen the heartbreak of e-bike tragedies. These communities have experienced fatal accidents, and the stats don’t lie: Honolulu Emergency Services now responds to an e-bike incident every other day.

The government will keep pushing for new laws — but what’s missing is the most basic, crucial element: personal responsibility.

If your kid is under 15, no e-bike. Period. If they’re under 18, make sure they wear a helmet. Both wheels must stay on the ground and every traffic law must be obeyed. It’s common sense.

Augie Tulba

Honolulu City Council member

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter