Off the news: Actor Chamberlain’s decades-long appeal

Actor Richard Chamberlain’s square-jawed, romantic appeal in “devastatingly attractive” yet “unavailable” roles (per The Guardian) fanned fame that followed him to homes in Hawaii, where he lived for decades with longtime partner Martin Rabbett. He died from complications of a stroke in Waimanalo on Saturday, two days before his 91st birthday.

A heartthrob to many ’60s moms in “Dr. Kildare,” Chamberlain was crowned ’80s “king of the miniseries” after starring in “Shogun” and “The Thorn Birds.” His memorable portrayals of unattainable allure earned him a new title — “the original hot priest” — a la British dramedy “Fleabag” in 2019, the year his last film was released.