Off the news: Isle effort aids Myanmar quake survivors

The Myanmar Association of Hawaii has posted online (www.myanmarassociationofhawaii.org) a plea for donations to help Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, devastated by the weekend earthquake. There and on its Facebook page (facebook.com/myanmarassocofhawaii) are QR codes to scan for Venmo donations, and an address to send checks to the nonprofit at 683 Kaumakani St., Honolulu, HI 96825 (Memo: For Earthquake Disaster Relief).

It’s good to see this effort crossing national lines. A fundraiser is set for 5 p.m. April 19 at the Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin Temple.