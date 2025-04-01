Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsKokua Line

Higher cigarette tax clears key Hawaii Senate committee

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 11:01 p.m.

BusinessEditors' PicksHealthPolitics

GEORGE F. LEE / FEB. 6 The University of Hawaii Cancer Center in Kakaako.

GEORGE F. LEE / FEB. 6

The University of Hawaii Cancer Center in Kakaako.