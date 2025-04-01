Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Maui doctor beset by ‘extreme jealousy’ before attack, wife alleges

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 12:16 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' PicksMaui

COURTESY HPD Gerhardt Konig

COURTESY HPD

Gerhardt Konig