Maui doctor beset by ‘extreme jealousy’ before attack, wife alleges

A 46-year-old Maui anesthesiologist allegedly told his eldest son that he tried to kill his wife on an Oahu hiking trail and accused her of having an affair, according to state court documents.

In a petition for a temporary restraining order filed Thursday, Arielle Konig, 36, said her husband, Gerhardt Konig, accused her in December of cheating on him, which led to “extreme jealousy on his part.”

“Since then he has attempted to control and monitor all of my communications. We have been participating in both couples and individual therapy and counseling,” wrote Arielle Konig in her petition to the court, which describes the March 24 assault.

Konig was indicted Friday by an Oahu grand jury and charged with second-degree attempted murder. He is being held without bail ahead of an arraignment Monday.

While hiking with her husband March 24 on a trail near the Pali Lookout, Arielle Konig wrote, she climbed a tree while Gerhardt took her picture. “During the hike I became uneasy and told Gerhardt I did not want to continue,” she wrote, noting her husband was holding her phone and hiking bag.

Gerhardt Konig told his wife to join him for a selfie near a steep cliff. She asked him to move so she could get away from the edge as she was feeling dizzy, she wrote. As she tried to walk past him and away from the edge, he allegedly grabbed her by her “upper arms and started pushing me back towards the cliff edge.”

“‘Get back over there, I’m so f—ing sick of you,’” Arielle accused her husband of yelling. “At first I thought he was joking, but I quickly realized he was seriously trying to make me fall off the cliff,” wrote Arielle Konig, who added that she threw herself on the ground, away from the edge, and started wrestling with Gerhardt Konig.

“I was screaming and pleading with him to stop, asking him to think about our children. If I had fallen off the cliff, I would have likely died,” she wrote.

Gerhardt Konig pulled out a syringe and tried to inject her with an unknown substance, she said. Arielle Konig was able to grab the syringe, which likely contained “lethal medications,” she alleged, and threw it out of her reach. Gerhardt Konig, with a vial in one hand, went looking for another syringe in his bag.

“In an attempt to defend myself, I believe I bit Gerhardt’s forearm,” she wrote.

Gerhardt Konig then allegedly began bashing his wife with a rock, causing “severe lacerations” to her face and scalp, bruising to her body and breaking her left thumb as she tried to ward off the blows. He allegedly hit her with the rock about 10 times while grabbing the back of her head by the hair and smashing her face into the ground, according to court documents.

Two women appeared on the hiking trail and yelled, “We are here! We are calling 911,” wrote Arielle Konig.

Gerhardt Konig, covered with blood, allegedly called his eldest son from another relationship through FaceTime and told him, “I just tried to kill Ari, but she got away,” according to the petition. He told his son he wanted to kill himself by jumping off a cliff.

A hearing on the order is set for April 11. It is in effect until September. Arielle Konig said she is scared her husband will try again to kill her, their children and family members. The petition asks the court to cover the couple’s two children, ages 4 and 3, Gerhardt Konig’s son, Arielle Konig’s parents, and the family dog.

“Domestic abuse cannot be tolerated. Our office is committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victim and that the defendant is held accountable,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. “If you are a victim of domestic abuse or know of someone who is a victim, we urge you to reach out for help.”

Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Joel Garner and Erika Candelario are handling the case. Gerhardt Konig is represented by Thomas Otake and Manta Dircks.

Konig worked as a contractor providing medical services at various medical facilities on Maui, including Maui Memorial Medical Center. His staff privileges at Maui Memorial were suspended pending investigation.

The Konigs moved from Pittsburgh to Kahului in 2023 after Konig worked as an assistant professor and clinical instructor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine for almost seven years. He also worked as a staff anesthesiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

A GoFundMe for Arielle Konig had raised $3,814 as of Monday.

Christina Ferguson, who started the fundraising effort, described her as a “client, and friend.”

“I’ve grown close to her and her ohana as her little ones are close to my grandchildren’s ages. This is devastating. No one ever thought this would happen, let alone to such a wonderful person,” wrote Ferguson.

Where to get help

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, call 911 or the Domestic Violence Action Center at 808-531-3771 for Oahu, toll-free at 800-690-6200, or via text at 605-956-5680. For more information, go to domesticviolenceactioncenter.org.