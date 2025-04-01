Sakanoko earns top honor; UH drops to 5

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii sophomore outside hitter Louis Sakanoko was named the Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Sophomore Tread Rosenthal was named the BWC Setter of the Week as well after the Rainbow Warriors dropped only one set in two defeats of UC San Diego over the weekend to move into sole possession of first place in the conference at 4-0.

Sakanoko, who was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week four times last year, earned the top honor after averaging 4.00 kills per set while hitting .412 against the Tritons.

Sakanoko tied a season high with 15 kills in Saturday’s four-set win and also had five digs, four blocks and an ace.

Rosenthal, who earned the setter award for the fifth time this year, averaged 10.57 assists per set and guided the Hawaii offense to a team hitting percentage of .360 over both matches.

Rosenthal, who led Hawaii in digs with seven on Saturday, ranks second in the country in assists per set at 10.98.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Despite the series sweep to move to 21-2 overall this season, the Rainbow Warriors dropped one spot to No. 5 in this week’s AVCA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll.

The Rainbow Warriors were jumped by UC Irvine, which moved to No. 4 after sweeping previously undefeated No. 1 Long Beach State on Friday.

The Anteaters (15-5), who were then swept by the Beach on Saturday, lost twice in three sets to Hawaii earlier this season and are 1-3 in Big West play.

UC San Diego moved up one spot to No. 10 despite losing both matches and Cal State Northridge dropped to No. 9.

Curran’s life to be celebrated on April 13

A celebration of life will be held in honor of longtime Hawaii radio personality Bobby Curran from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 13 at Murphy’s Bar & Grill in Downtown Honolulu.

Curran was the play-by-play voice for University of Hawaii football and basketball for more than three decades, as well as host of his eponymous morning sports talk show on KKEA, 1420-AM.

Curran, 69, died on March 9.

The public is invited, though some areas of the venue will be reserved for family and close friends due to limited space.

John Veneri and Kanoa Leahey wil emcee the event, with former UH football coach June Jones among the scheduled speakers. Curran’s widow, Jo McGarry, will announce a foundation in his honor.

Free parking will be available at the Nuuanu/Merchant streets lot, courtesy of Hawaii National Bank.

Hawaii wrestlers place at nationals

Hawaii wrestlers Mikah Labuanan and Keegan Goeas earned All-America status at the National High School championships over the weekend in Virginia Beach, Va.

Goeas, a two-time state titlist from Castle, topped Beau Lewis of Virginia 7-3 for third place in the 160-pound division, and Labuanan, a four-time Hawaii state champion from Kamehameha-Maui, beat Josh Fish of Utah 15-13 in the fifth-place match at 145.

Goeas went 5-1 in the tournament and Labuanan 5-2.

Paiea Kamakaala of Kahuku won two matches, Ramsey Nishida of Kamehameha won one and Castle’s Colt Kalaukoa and Mililani’s Koen Shigemoto also participated.