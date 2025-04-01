Softball Top 10: Change can be good, but upheaval?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 has a new No. 1 team as Punahou collected five of nine first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Buffanblu are 8-0 in the ILH after wins over Kamehameha and ‘Iolani and moved up from No. 2.

The Buffanblu are 14-1-1 overall and host Mid-Pacific on Thursday.

Campbell’s stunning 14-10 victory over previously top-ranked Mililani was the disruptor. The Sabers (13-3-2, 5-1) moved from No. 3 to No. 2 and now share first place in the OIA West with the previously unbeaten Trojans.

With three first-place votes, Mililani gathered more than Campbell (one) but finished one point behind the Sabers. Mililani had been the season-long No. 1 until this week.

Kaiser moved up two notches to No. 8 after wins over Castle and Kalani. In both games against Kalani this season, Kaiser won by a score of 8-3.

Kapaa returned to the Top 10 after sweeping Kauai, 7-6 and 13-6, on Saturday.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Monday, March 31, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (14-1-1, 8-0 ILH) (5) 84 2

> def. ‘Iolani, 8-3

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday, Apr. 3, 4 p.m.

2. Campbell (13-3-2, 5-1 OIA) (1) 80 3

> def. No. 1 Mililani, 14-10

> next: bye

3. Mililani (19-1-1, 5-1 OIA) (3) 79 1

> lost to No. 3 Campbell, 14-10

> next: bye

4. Baldwin (13-3-2, 6-0 MIL) 55 5

> won at Maui, 10-3

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, Apr. 2, 4 p.m. (Patsy Mink)

5. Kamehameha (10-8, 5-3 ILH) 52 6

> lost at No. 2 Punahou, 4-2

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, Apr. 1, 6 p.m., Tiger Stadium

6. Maryknoll (9-6, 5-3 ILH) 49 4

> won at Mid-Pacific, 8-5

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, Apr. 1, 6 p.m., ILH, Tiger Stadium

7. Leilehua (9-3, 4-2 OIA) 33 7

> def. Nanakuli, 12-6

> next: bye

8. Kaiser (9-7-1, 5-1 OIA) 23 10-t

> lost at No. 8 Kalani, 12-4

> next: bye

9. Kapaa (11-5-1, 5-0 KIF) 12 NR

> def. Kauai, 13-6

> next: bye

10. Kapolei (6-8, 2-3 OIA) 10 9

> lost to No. 3 Campbell, 12-4

> next: bye

No longer in Top Ten: Kalani (No. 8), Moanalua (No. 10-t).