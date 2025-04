Scoreboard – April 1, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Hawaiian Mission at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Kapolei at Waianae, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Punahou I vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Hawaii Baptist

vs. Le Jardin, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou II,

4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Damien at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Assets (PBA) at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waianae at Waialua; Mililani at Campbell; Pearl City at Leilehua. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou,

6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kailua at Castle; Kalani at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Moanalua. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City; Leilehua at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Kapolei; Waianae vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Nanakuli vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; McKinley at Radford; Waialua at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA: At Pearl City, Leilehua vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. Pearl City, 6:45 p.m.

At Mililani: Nanakuli vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Mililani, 6:45 p.m. At Kapolei: Dreamhouse vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Kapolei, 6:45 p.m. At Kaiser: Castle vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kaiser, 6:45 p.m. At Moanalua: Kahuku vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Anuenue vs. Moanalua, 6:45 p.m. At Farrington: McKinley vs.

Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kaimuki vs.

Farrington, 6:45 p.m.

GOLF

ILH: 6:30 a.m. at Pearl at Kalauao.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park; Kamehameha I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.

ILH girls: Tournament, No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed; No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed. Times/sites TBD.

OIA East: McKinley at Castle; Kailua at Moanalua; Kaiser vs. Kahuku at BYU-Hawaii courts; Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson

Intermediate School courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Pearl City; Campbell at Mililani; Kapolei at Leilehua. Matches start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou; University at Kamehameha; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at McKinley;

Kalaheo at Farrington; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kalani at Kailua; Castle at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also:

Anuenue at Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m. (varsity only).

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Kalaheo vs. West 1, 5 p.m.;

Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 6:05 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA National Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach St. (21) 458 21-1 1

2. UCLA (2) 439 16-3 2

3. Southern California 403 18-2 3

4. UC Irvine 387 15-5 5

5. Hawaii 383 21-2 4

6. Loyola Chicago 336 19-2 6

7. BYU 318 15-7 7

8. Pepperdine 293 14-6 9

9. Cal State Northridge 262 15-7 8

10. UC San Diego 232 16-6 11

11. McKendree 222 15-7 10

12. Stanford 210 9-10 12

13. Grand Canyon 188 14-8 13

14. Lewis 162 19-7 15

15. Ball State 154 17-9 14

16. UC Santa Barbara 107 11-10 18

17. Lincoln Memorial 105 16-1 16

18. Ohio State 100 12-10 17

19. Princeton 30 9-9 19

20. Mount Olive 19 18-2 —

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: George Mason 10; Harvard 9

high school boys

Monday

ILH

Boys Varsity I

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 27-25, 25-19

Kamehameha def Hawaii Baptist 25-19, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22

University def Saint Louis 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Boys Junior Varsity I

Kamehameha White def Hawaii Baptist Black 25-13, 25-21

OIA East

Monday

Boys Varsity

Farrington def. Kaimuki 25-14, 25-17, 25-10

Moanalua def. Kaiser 25-10, 25-16, 25-20

Kailua def. Kalaheo 25-11, 26-24. 25-20

Castle def. Kalani 25-20, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23

Boys Junior Varsity

Kaimuki def. Farrington 21-10, 21-18

Moanalua def. Kaiser 21-13, 21-16

Kalaheo def. Kailua 21-17, 13-21. 15-14

Kalani def. Castle 21-19, 15-21, 15-14

BIIF

Monday

Boys Varsity

Konawaena def. Hawaii Prep 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21

Waiakea def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12

Boys Junior Varsity

Konawaena def. Hawaii Prep 25-16, 25-22

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-21, 25-23

BASEBALL

PacWest

At Francis Wong Stadium

Monday

Chaminade 4, Hawaii Hilo 3

W—Chris Cody. Leading hitters— CU: Jake Harper 1-3, 2 RBIs; Safea Villaruz-Mauai 2BBs, 2 runs. Hilo: Noah Lane 2-5, run, RBI; Cody Min 2-4, 2b, RBI; Braeden Mondeau HR.

Hawaii Hilo 7, Chaminade 5

W—Leon Orlando Jr. Leading hitters—Hilo: Vance Oshiro 2-4, run, 2 RBIs; Braeden Mondeau HR, 2 RBIs. CU: Cade Fujii HR, 2 RBIs; Andrew Karns HR; Jackson Dorn 2-4, 2b.

Sunday

Hawaii Hilo 7, Chaminade 1

W—Logan Groff. Leading hitters—Hilo: Vance Oshiro 3-4, 2 2bs, 3 runs; Mason Cook 2-5, 2 2bs; Tui Ickes 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Noah Nakaoka 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs. CU: Safea Villaruz-Mauai 2-4.

Hawaii Hilo 5, Chaminade 4, 7 inn.

W—Braden Lowe. Leading hitters—Hilo: Noah Lane 2-4; Kalei Alana 2-3, 2 runs; Noah Nakaoka 2b, 3 RBIs. CU: Aydan

Lobetos 2b, 2 runs; Safea Villaruz-Mauai 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Casey Kudell 2b.

Note: The Vulcans won on Mason Cook’s single in the bottom of the seventh, which scored Chris Varljen and capped a four-run inning. Noah Nakaoka started the rally with a three-run triple.

ILH

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Monday

Kamehameha 6, ‘Iolani 1

W—Greyson Osbun. Leading hitters—KS: Logan Sanchez 2 runs; Kia’i Sylvester 2-3, 2 RBIs; Cade Wehrsig 2b. Iol: Chase Thompson 3-3; Oni Dawson 2b.