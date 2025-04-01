Sterling Carvalho out as Kahuku head football coach

Sterling Carvalho, who guided Kahuku to three consecutive Open Division state football championships from 2021 to 2023, is out as head football coach for the Red Raiders.

In a letter to parents of student-athletes obtained by the Star-Advertiser and confirmed by multiple sources, Principal Donna Lindsey wrote that, “Coach Sterling Carvalho will no longer be serving as head coach of the KHS Football Program. Plans are in place to ensure continued support and stability for our student athletes and the Football Program. An interim head coach will be assigned while we begin the process of selecting a new head coach.”

Carvalho went 59-18 in six seasons as Kahuku head coach after he took over for Makoa Freitas, who went 11-2 as an interim head coach in 2017 replacing Lee Leslie.

Kahuku won 32 consecutive games against Hawaii opponents beginning in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carvalho also scheduled games against the top teams in the country and defeated defending national champion St. John Bosco (Calif.), which at the time was ranked No. 3 in the country, in 2023.

This story will be updated.