Contract expires for nurses at Queen’s hospital on Big Isle

Contract negotiations have entered a fourth month for nurses at Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea.

About 98 nurses, represented by the Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association OPEIU Local 50, have been trying to negotiate a new contract since mid-December. Their contract expired Monday, and they had hoped a successor contract would be in place by now that offers the same nurse-to-patient staffing ratios that is in the contract of their nurse counterparts at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu and West Oahu.

Star-Advertiser staff