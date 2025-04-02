Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Grand jury indicts Hilo man accused of stabbing neighbor to death

By Leila Fujimori

Today Last updated 3:12 p.m.

Keoni Peter Tosie Brown

A Hawaii County grand jury has indicted Keoni Peter Tosie Brown of Hilo today in Saturday’s stabbing death of his 81-year-old neighbor and the threatening of a 38-year-old neighbor.

The 30-year-old man appeared cuffed and shackled in Hilo District Court on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree terroristic threatening for a preliminary hearing, but because of the indictment, there was no need for the preliminary hearing.

His bail was confirmed at $2.02 million.

Brown was arrested 7:30 a.m. Saturday and charged Sunday.

A neighbor told police she witnessed Brown allegedly stabbing 81-year-old Lola Loebl in the mouth. She recognized Brown, who lives in a shipping container on the property next door to Loebl. Loebl was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the face and mouth.

