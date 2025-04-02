HPD officer, 3 others hurt in car collisions

A Honolulu police officer, a 4-year-old, and two others were taken to the hospital this morning after a crash caused several collisions on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

At about 8:40 a.m., a “critical multi-vehicle collision” occurred on Farrington Highway near Helelua Street in Nanakuli.

HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, received reports that an HPD officer was driving westbound on Farrington Highway when a 73-year-old man driving eastbound tried to make a left turn onto Helelua Street, crossed into the path of travel of the HPD officer, and got hit.

The officer’s car was sent into the eastbound lanes where it “collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle operated by a 31-year-old male motorist, who was traveling with a 30-year-old female passenger and a juvenile passenger,” according to police.

The car driven by the 31-year-old man then hit a car driven by a 36-year-old man before colliding with another vehicle driven by a 39-year-old woman who had two kids on board.

The HPD officer and the 30-year-old female passenger from the third vehicle were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The officer’s age was not given as HPD no longer provides officers’ ages. The injured officer is assigned to patrol district eight and has been with the department for one and a half years.

“The juvenile passenger from the third vehicle was taken to an area hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported,” read a statement from HPD. “The 30-year-old female passenger was later determined to be in critical condition.”

A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition, EMS said. Three adults — including two men and a woman, all in their 30s — were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A 73-year-old man was evaluated at the scene and declined transport.

Honolulu police closed Farrington Highway in both directions near Helelua Street

Speed is a “contributing factor” in the collision but drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role.

The investigation into the crashes is ongoing.