Judge dismisses New York mayor’s corruption case

NEW YORK >> A U.S. judge dismissed corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams today, even as he said the Trump administration’s argument that the case should be dropped because it was hindering the Democratic politician’s help with an immigration crackdown “smacks of a bargain.”

The Justice Department’s request in February that the case be dismissed because it was distracting the mayor from helping President Donald Trump step up deportations sent shockwaves through the politics of the most populous U.S. city and prompted eight federal prosecutors to resign over concerns the administration was violating longstanding norms by allowing political considerations to influence prosecutorial decisions. In a 78-page ruling today, U.S. District Judge Dale Ho in Manhattan said he had little choice but to dismiss the indictment because U.S. courts lack the authority to compel prosecutors to pursue charges.

But he said the Justice Department’s decision to seek dismissal of the charges was troubling because an individual’s criminal liability should not depend on whether they support the administration’s policies. “Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the Indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions,” the judge wrote. Adams, 64, pleaded not guilty last September to charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish officials in exchange for favors, including pressuring fire officials to let Turkey open a new Manhattan consulate despite safety concerns.

Speaking to reporters outside his Manhattan residence, Adams said he had done nothing wrong and that the case should not have been brought in the first place.

“I am now happy that our city can finally close the book on this and focus solely on the future,” Adams said. The charges were brought during the waning days of former Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Asked to comment on the dismissal of the case, a Justice Department spokesperson said the Trump administration was focused on “prosecuting terrorists” and the department’s “core mission of keeping Americans safe.”

“This case was an example of political weaponization and a waste of resources,” the spokesperson said.

In court papers, the Justice Department argued that public officials trading one public act, such as dropping a prosecution, for another public act cannot be considered a “quid pro quo” akin to a personal gift or bribe.

Ho said that argument raised concerns about political favoritism in prosecutorial decisions.

“The breathtaking implications of DOJ’s position … are difficult to square with the words engraved above the front entrance of the United States Supreme Court: Equal Justice Under Law,” the judge wrote.

Ho said his decision was not about whether Adams was innocent or guilty.

UPHILL ELECTION BATTLE

The case has been a flashpoint in campaigning for New York City’s mayoral election in November, where the unpopular mayor faces an uphill battle for a second term. A Quinnipiac University poll released on March 5 found only one in five New York City voters approved of Adams’ job performance, and 56% thought he should resign. Several Democratic challengers, including former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, are trying to unseat Adams, who had long viewed the case against him as retribution for his criticism of surging migration during the Biden administration.

Adams found support from the Trump administration.

Emil Bove, then the acting deputy attorney general, took charge of Adams’ case after the eight prosecutors resigned rather than obey his order to dismiss it. Danielle Sassoon, the interim Manhattan U.S. Attorney at the time, criticized what she viewed as a quid pro quo between Adams and her superiors.

Adams and Bove have denied any quid pro quo.

While the case was dismissed, the Justice Department did not get everything it wanted. Ho decided to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again.

The judge said granting the administration’s request that the case be dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be brought in the future, would make it appear that Adams was more beholden to the Trump administration than to his constituents.

“Dismissing the case without prejudice,” Ho wrote, “would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration.” Adams, however, dismissed any such idea. “I have always been solely beholden to the people of this city,” he said.