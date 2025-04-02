Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kauai police detain 2 minors on suspicion of vehicle theft

By Star-Advertiser staff

The Kauai Police Department said two minors have been detained in connection with a stolen vehicle and on suspicion of involvement in other crimes across the island.

KPD said that at about 8:30 a.m. last Thursday, officers went to Lihue in response to a report of a stolen vehicle. They found the vehicle, and the two minors sitting in the driver’s and passenger’s seat.

One minor attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended, KPD said. Both were detained.

Upon further investigation, police said both may be connected to other recent burglaries and vehicle thefts. In accordance with juvenile privacy laws, police will not disclose the minors’ identities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300or via the P3 Tips mobile App.

The investigation is ongoing.

