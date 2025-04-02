Multi-vehicle crash in Nanakuli sends 4 to hospital

A collision involving multiple vehicles this morning on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli has sent four people to the hospital, three with serious injuries, according to first responders.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services sent multiple ambulances to the scene at Farrington and Helelua Street at about 8:40 a.m. today.

Paramedics found five patients involved in the crashes, ranging in age from 4 to 73 years old.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition, EMS said. Three adults — including two men and a woman, all in their 30s — were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A 73-year-old man was evaluated at the scene and declined transport.

Honolulu police closed Farrington Highway in both directions near Helelua Street, according a post on X and Instgram from the department, and said it was for an officer-involved traffic investigation.

No further information on the collision or what led to it was available.