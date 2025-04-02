Honolulu Star-Advertiser

United grows Pacific flights on demand for long-haul travel

By Allison Lampert / Reuters

REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH//FILE PHOTO United Airlines planes land and prepare to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on Jan. 27. United Airlines said today it will add flights to Pacific destinations like Thailand and Vietnam, as long-haul travel remains a bright spot for U.S. carriers despite slowing domestic demand.

United Airlines said today it will add flights to Pacific destinations like Thailand and Vietnam, as long-haul travel remains a bright spot for U.S. carriers despite slowing domestic demand.

With the routes to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and new fall daily service from Hong Kong, United will fly from the U.S. to 32 different cities in the Pacific region, the carrier said.

U.S. airlines have started trimming flights to avoid lowering fares and protect margins on slower demand. President Donald Trump’s broad tariffs and rising economic uncertainty have led to reduced spending by tourists, companies and the government, forcing carriers to cut their first-quarter profit forecasts.

Carriers see demand for long-haul travel, however, with United previously reporting an 8% year-on-year jump in spring international bookings. Other airlines including American Airlines and Air Canada have said recently they will add transatlantic service.

Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, told reporters there were no cuts to other flights linked to the announcement.

“It’s growth,” he said.

