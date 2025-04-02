Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Vehicle collision at Punchbowl sends 2 women to the hospital

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A two-vehicle collision at a major downtown Honolulu intersection this afternoon involved five people, sending two to the hospital.

At about 12:50 p.m. today, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash at Punchbowl Street and Vineyard Boulevard to treat five patients.

Paramedics treated a 41-year-old woman for injuries and took her to the hospital in serious condition. They also treated a 68-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in stable condition.

The others involved in the collision — a 67-year old woman, an 8-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl — were all in stable condition, EMS said, and did not require transport to the hospital.

No details on what led to the crash were available.

