Corrections

>> The last name of Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon Hao was misspelled in a Page A7 caption Monday.

>> State Sen. Stanley Chang left his former City Council seat in 2014 to run for Congress. The Volcanic Ash column on Page A2 Sunday incorrectly reported that Chang was termed out of his City Council seat.