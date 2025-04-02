Letter: Isle lawmakers should focus on local issues first

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I take issue with state Rep. Diamond Garcia’s quote in Sunday’s article on local support for President Donald Trump’s actions (“Key Hawaii Republicans, voters mixed on Trump,” Star-Advertiser, March 30). Trump wasn’t elected by a “vast majority.” In fact, it was the lowest margin of victory by total votes in decades.

Garcia’s contention that the American people support the Department of Government Efficiency is hardly true here in Hawaii. The late U.S. House Rep. Tip O’Neill from Massachusetts used to say “all politics is local.” The Republican Party has made national politics its issue and overridden local issues.

Garcia should stick to local issues until he is elected to a national office. Even then, local issues need to come first.

Steven Buchthal

Downtown Honolulu

