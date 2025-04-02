Letter: Look down, not up for Ala Wai upgrade project

Heavy equipment is positioned in the Ala Wai Canal on Oct. 15, 2019, as the city conducts dredging work.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

According to Mayor Rick Blangiardi, the Army Corps of Engineers Ala Wai flood control project’s overall cost has ballooned to more than $11 billion, and that’s in 2025 dollars (“Costs rising,” Star-Advertiser, March 30).

Perhaps we should dig deeper, literally, rather than build 6-foot containment walls. The last major dredging effort was completed in 2021. According to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, the primary benefit was maintaining the ability of the canal to convey stormwater flows to the ocean in order to reduce the risk of flooding.

Significantly increasing the depth of the canal by dredging would create a greater stormwater holding capacity. Of course, water seeks its own level, so an engineered structure and slope would be required to prevent backflow from the ocean. And more attention must be given to regularly removing debris restricting drainage.

Surely the cost would be well below $11.1 billion.

Barney Wilson

Laie

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter