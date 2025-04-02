Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 73° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Look down, not up for Ala Wai upgrade project

Today

JAMM AQUINO / 2019 Heavy equipment is positioned in the Ala Wai Canal on Oct. 15, 2019, as the city conducts dredging work.

JAMM AQUINO / 2019

Heavy equipment is positioned in the Ala Wai Canal on Oct. 15, 2019, as the city conducts dredging work.