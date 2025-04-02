Letter: Mass federal firings a recipe for disaster

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Does anyone recall what happens to a community when thousands are out of work?

I recall Boeing laying off 10,000 workers. People went into the western Washington forest to shoot deer, not for sport, but for food. This went on for months.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump lack foresight. Ask what they will do when many thousands of fired federal workers have no income. And then the polar vortex arrives. This could be an inevitability.

We are lucky here in Hawaii. We won’t freeze or starve, and are close to nature. But the 48 states will be shredded for the sake of money.

That’s Mammon, y’all.

Beverly Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter