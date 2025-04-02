Letter: Term limits necessary for honest public service

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Reading David Shapiro’s latest column disgusted me (“Council chair presses to keep inflated paychecks coming,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, March 30). If the ridiculous raises that the Honolulu City Council received from the Salary Commission weren’t bad enough, now comes Council Chair Tommy Waters wanting to do away with term limits. Term limits for all levels of government is good public policy.

We also need publicly funded elections to halt any temptation from special interests. The Democrats will start losing elections if they don’t get their act together and be public servants instead of serving themselves, forgetting the people who elected them.

This is what happens when you have one-party rule — they disregard the needs of the people. This is beyond disgusting.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

