Off the news: Honolulu gets new emergency alert system

Honolulu has upgraded its emergency alert system to offer residents real-time text messages when emergency or disaster situations unfold, as well as online access to a more comprehensive system transmitted via text, app notifications and email that can be customized by location and topic.

Text “HNLALERT” to 888777 for urgent alerts only; this replaces the city’s HNL.Info alert system. To sign up for customized alerts, including weather updates, drinking water and ocean safety updates, event notices and links to emergency resources, users must provide contact information at hnlalert.gov.