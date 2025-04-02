Off the news: PFAS detected in West Oahu water supply

It’s nowhere near a cause for concern, but call it a heads-up for careful monitoring. Very low levels of PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances), aka “forever chemicals,” have been detected in water samples from the Ho‘ae‘ae well station in Waipahu, which serves water from Ewa Beach to Makaha including Kapolei, Nanakuli and Waianae.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says the very low levels do not pose a health concern, and were detected due to improvements in test methods and technology. Good to know, as routine testing — and vigilance — continue.